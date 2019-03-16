Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Harrell Jackson Wilkes. View Sign



May 24, 1919 - March 15, 2019

Macon, GA- Mary Harrell Jackson Wilkes, 99, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Randall Mimbs will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation from 1:30 till 2:00 p.m. at the graveside.

Born in Wheeler County, She was the daughter of the late John Henry Harrell and Ellie Louise Collins Harrell. She was the widow of the late Green M. Jackson and Virgil O. Wilkes. She was also preceded in death by five siblings.

She was a former charter member of the Bloomfield United Methodist Church, where she was involved in the Womens Society of Christian Services, Busy Bee's and the Ruth Culbreth Sunday School Class. She also was a member of the Bloomfield Garden Club and loved her Lord, spending time with her family and friends, reading, knitting and her music.

Mary is survived by her children, James Robert Jackson(Dian), daughter, Gloria Jackson Douthit (Jimmy), Grandchildren, Robbie Jackson(Shannon), Andy Jackson(Charlotte), Michelle Sellers(Jason), Nichole (Tye); Brandi Mallary (Bayne); Kathy Douthit Lindsey(Steve), Renee' Douthit Brown (Rick), James O. Douhit III (Leigh); Fifteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be sent to the Lizella Baptist Church Library Fund, 2950 South Lizella Road, Lizella, Ga. 31052.

The family would like to thank the Staff at John Wesley Villa's for their loving care for the last 18 years and a thank you to the caring staff at Pine Pointe Hospice.

4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.

Macon , GA 31216

