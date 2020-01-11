Mary Harris
June 6, 1931 - January 8, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Mary Ruth Harris passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born on June 9, 1931 in Macon, Georgia to the late Ernest Evans and Mary Reynolds Evans. Mary's services will be private. Visitation will be from 4:00PM to 6:00PM, Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Mary was a graduate of Miller High School, she was employed as a Secretary for the City of Macon serving under Mayor Ronnie Thompson and was Director of Middle Georgia CETA Consortium. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff, especially Ebony, of Bollingreen Nursing Home for their patience and compassion.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Harris and her son, Forest Lane Harris. She is survived by her son, Paul Harris (Mary Street) of Macon, Georgia; her grandchildren, Caroline Logan of Denver, Colorado, Anna Collier (Patrick) of Rome, Georgia and Cydney Harris of Richard Hill, Georgia; her daughter-in-law, Kirsty Harris of Richard Hill, Georgia, and her friend, B.J. of Macon, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Avenue, Post Office Box 2525, Macon, GA 31203-2525.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 11, 2020