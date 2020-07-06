1/
Mary Helen Youngblood
1943 - 2020
Mary Helen Youngblood
Woodland, GA- Mary Helen Youngblood, 76 of Woodland, GA, formerly of Macon, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home. A graveside service was held 3:00 pm, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Woodland Cemetery.
Mrs. Youngblood was born October 19, 1943 in Valdosta, GA the daughter of Edward Buelna and Helen Bridges Buelna and grew up in a military family. Mrs. Youngblood eventually settled in Macon and was the manager of the Nu-Way Restaurant. She married George Donald Youngblood on May 30, 1986 and shortly after retired. Mrs. Youngblood enjoyed crafts and collecting dolls, especially Barbie Dolls. She also enjoyed fishing and loved the Atlanta Braves. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Barbara Ann who died at the age of two in an accident.
Mrs. Youngblood is survived by her husband, Don Youngblood of Woodland; two sons, Gary Irvine of Macon and Jimmy (Donna) Faulk of Panama City Beach, FL; grandchildren, Brittnee Irvine and Haylee Irvine and four great grandchildren.
Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, GA is assisting the family with arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mary Helen Youngblood


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Woodland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
COX FUNERAL HOME
93 Prather-Barnes Road
Manchester, GA 31816-0224
(706) 846-3110
