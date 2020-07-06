Mary Hutto
February 12, 1938 - July 5, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Mary Elizabeth Hardesty Welton Hutto, 82, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.. These services are private.
Mary was born February 12, 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late John and Genethalyn Hardesty. She has lived in Georgia for the last 61 years. Mary loved spending time with her grandbabies and always looked forward to special events with her children and grandchildren. Mary loved people and never met a stranger. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church in Warner Robins and the Wellston Senior Center of Warner Robins. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Dan Hardesty, Jack Hardesty, Andy Hardesty, Roseann Weldon, Josey Hockenberry, and Louise "Puddy" Hunger; and a grandson Michael Lee Coffman.
Mary is survived by her children, Cheryl Davis, Diane Bryant (Curtis), Dean Welton (Renee), and John Welton (Lisa); her brother, Jim Hardesty (Barb); grandchildren, Kenny (Holly) Bryant, Chris (Kendra) Bryant, Carrie Coffman, John James (Shelby) Welton, Betsy Christian, Katie Welton, Madison Welton, Josh Welton, Jessie Welton; great grandchildren, Macy Ryals, Harley Spires, C.J. Bryant, Kiaya Hallie Cobb, Breeanna Bryant, Michael Coffman Sharbutt (Cheyenne Ramirez), Sarah Ellis, Victor Kimbrough III, Lillian Kimbrough, Jessie Leigh, Peyton Solie, King Christian, and Ella Grace Welton; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wellston Senior Center, 155 Maple Street, Warner Robins, GA 31093.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at the Houston County Medical Center and the caregivers at the Lodge in Warner Robins, GA.
Please go online and sign the registry at www.heritagemfh.com
and leave a condolence.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Mary Hutto