Mary J. Lieck
February 24, 1938 - November 23, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia - Mary J. Lieck, 82, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. A graveside service will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 886 Mulberry St., Macon GA 31201.
Mary was born in Macon, Georgia to the late John T. and Catherine Boatright Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lieck, daughter-in-law; Elaine Cochran, three sisters and three brothers. Mary was a member of Russellville Baptist Church. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her children; Nancy (Drew) Patten of Forsyth, Steve Cochran of Forsyth, Larry (Terri) Cochran of Forsyth, five grandchildren; Mary Beth Wagner, Stephanie Crabb, Rusty Cochran, Corey Cochran, and Chris Cochran and nine great grandchildren.
