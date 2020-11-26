1/1
Mary J. Lieck
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary J. Lieck
February 24, 1938 - November 23, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia - Mary J. Lieck, 82, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. A graveside service will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry St., Macon GA 31201.
Mary was born in Macon, Georgia to the late John T. and Catherine Boatright Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lieck, daughter-in-law; Elaine Cochran, three sisters and three brothers. Mary was a member of Russellville Baptist Church. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her children; Nancy (Drew) Patten of Forsyth, Steve Cochran of Forsyth, Larry (Terri) Cochran of Forsyth, five grandchildren; Mary Beth Wagner, Stephanie Crabb, Rusty Cochran, Corey Cochran, and Chris Cochran and nine great grandchildren.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Steve, Stephanie and Rusty, we are so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this time of sadness.
Patsy and John Bearden
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved