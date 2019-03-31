Mary Jane Mauldin
Nov. 18, 1931 - Mar. 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Mrs. Mary Jane Mauldin, 87, passed away on March 16, 2019. Her family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Mrs. Mauldin was born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania to the late James Edward and Kathrine Colton Stewart. She was a graduate of Ridley Park High School. Mrs. Mauldin worked for 25 years as a bookkeeper for Dr. Albert Mayes' office. She was preceded in death by her son, James B. Mauldin, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan (David) Potter; sisters, Ann McConnell and Jean Miller; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Jane Mauldin
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2019