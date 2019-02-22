Mary Jane Ross
January 20, 1936 - February 16, 2019
Perry, GA- Funeral services will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 p. m. in Faith Tabernacle, 416 Main Street, Byron, Ga. Rev. David Yancey will officiate. Burial in Rest Haven Cemetery, Perry, Ga. Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at 5:00-7:00 p.m. in Bobby E. Glover Mortuary Chapel, Perry, Ga.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Willie C. Ross and sons Delano and Leonard Ross.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Lucette Baoteng, Bertha Williams, Lydia McCoy, Mary Ballard, John Mark Ross, Joshua Ross, all of Perry, Ga; Andy Ross, Bonaire, Ga; Abel and Desano Ross, Warner Robins, Ga; Caleb Ross, Atlanta, Ga; and Elijah Ross, Pine Mountain, Ga. brother Romaxie (Ruthermae) Tolbert, Fort Lauderdale, Fla; sister-in-law Annie Ruth Ross, Perry, Ga: several grand, great grands, great- great grands, a host of other relatives and friends. Bobby E. Glover Mortuary in charge of arrangements. Visit our website at http://www.bobbyglovermortuary.us.
Bobby Glover Mortuary
1006 Creekwood Drive
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-4406
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2019