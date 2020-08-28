1/
Mary Jane Rouse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Rouse
Macon, GA- Family Only Graveside services for Mary Jane Rouse will be held 11 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens, Lizella. Ms. Rouse, 73, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Survivors include two children, Stephanie Rouse, Detra (Donald) Walton; one sister; one brother; and other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4 to 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mary Jane Rouse


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Jones Brothers Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved