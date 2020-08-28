Mary Jane Rouse
Macon, GA- Family Only Graveside services for Mary Jane Rouse will be held 11 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens, Lizella. Ms. Rouse, 73, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Survivors include two children, Stephanie Rouse, Detra (Donald) Walton; one sister; one brother; and other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4 to 5 PM ONLY.
