Mary Jo Andrews-Tunstall
February 28, 1959 - December 11, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Mary Jo Andrews-Tunstall. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Grants Chapel AME Church located at 385 Pittman Street, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Marva Cleveland will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Jeffery Tunstall; one daughter, Ossie Tunstall; one son, Emmanuel Okeke and host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2019