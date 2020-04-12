Mary Jo Gordon (1934 - 2020)
Mary Jo Gordon
September 27, 1934 - April 08, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Mary Jo Gordon. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Good Samaritan Society Cemetery located at 3268 Avondale Mill Road, Macon, GA. 31216. Reverend Dr. Willett D. Waller will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories one devoted daughter, Gwendolyn Gordon; one devoted son, Dexter Williams; two devoted sisters, Nellie Gordon Dennis & Mary Grayer also a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2020
