Mrs. Mary Jo Holton Poole

Soperton, GA- Mrs. Mary Jo Holton Poole, age 87, of the Oglethorpe Community of Soperton, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday morning, July 14, 2019.

Born in Treutlen County, she was the only child born to the late Arthur and Willie Mae Lumley Holton. She grew up in Treutlen County and was a graduate of Soperton High School, Class of 1949. After high school, Mary Jo joined two aunts in Washington, D C, where she worked with the Civil Aeronautics Administration until returning to Treutlen County in the mid 1950s.

In 1954 she married her childhood sweetheart Woodrow Poole.

The Pooles lived in Macon for over thirty years as her husband worked with Goodyear Tire and Rubber, and Mary Jo worked as the Office Manager for the medical practice of Dr. Sykes. When her husband retired in the early 1990s, they returned to Treutlen County and she worked with the Georgia Department of Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Swainsboro for approximately ten years.

She and her husband were lifelong members of Holton Chapel Church, which they attended every Sunday, even during their many years in Macon. Mrs. Poole served as the Church Secretary, Youth Leader, WHMS Secretary, and sang in the choir.

Her beloved husband of 64 years, "Woody," passed away in October of 2018.

Miss Mary Jo leaves behind nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as numerous lifelong friends and extended family members.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Holton Chapel Advent Christian Church with Reverend Morris Brantley and Reverend M.L. Barber officiating.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Holton Chapel Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to visit at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the hour of the service, or they may call at the home of Teddy and Gail Holton, 968 Oglethorpe Road, Soperton, Georgia 30457.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Terry Henry, Ray Allen, Clark Woods, Roy Morris, Anthony Good, and Gibson Way.

Floral tributes are accepted, or contributions in her memory may be made to Holton Chapel Advent Christian Church, c/o Larry Henry, 131 Windmill Way, Soperton, GA 30457.

