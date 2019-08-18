Mary Josephine Spivey
December 11, 1924 - August 16, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Mary Josephine Spivey, 94, passed away at Warner Robins Rehabilitation Center on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Born on December 11, 1924 in Manhattan, New York, Mary was the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Rose McBrien Hyland. She was a Civil Service retiree at Robins Air Force Base where she served as a supply technician for several years. Mary went on to work in Admissions at Fort Valley State University for a short time after retiring from the base. She was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Douglas Spivey.
Those left to cherish Mary's memory are her loving daughter, Noreen Masangcay of Byron; grandchildren, Sean Thames, Tiffany Perry (Billy), and Katelyn Jenning (Thomas Collins); great-granddaughter, Olivia Perry; and sister, Ann Carroll of New Port Richey, Florida.
Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Monsignor Fred Nijem officiating. Following the service, Mrs. Spivey will be laid to rest next to William in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2019