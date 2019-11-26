Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Joyce Rowland McKinley. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Joyce Rowland McKinley

May 10, 1924 - November 19, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Mary Joyce McKinley, née Rowland, who lived her life with a deep, abiding faith sustained and nurtured by God as her beacon and heaven as her shining star is today smiling down on her loved ones from the brightest star in the heavens. Mary died peacefully of natural causes at the age of 95 on November 19th, 2019. We are heartbroken, and so grateful we had her for so long.

She was married to the love of her life, Jamie, for 51 years before he passed away in 1997. Together they raised seven children with a loyal, fierce love; her family was her life.

Mary was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 10, 1924, to the late John Francis and Olive Joyce Rowland. She graduated from Washburn High School in Minneapolis and attended the

Mary was a graceful gardener coaxing many a beautiful bloom through red Georgia clay, a self-taught watercolorist, a seamstress who sewed beautiful frocks and a fashion icon to her daughters. She supported numerous charities with an open heart and hand. Mary will be remembered by all who knew her as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who loved her family, her church, her community, and who served them faithfully.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Major James Edward McKinley, USAF Ret.; sisters, Sister Mary Joyce Rowland, Olive Hedrick, Sue Hirsch and husband Jerry Hirsch; brothers, John Rowland, Peter Rowland, and Dermot Rowland; brother-in-law, Jack Delaney; and son-in-law, Bill Luikart, in addition to many who are loved and missed in Jamie's family.

She is survived by her loving children, Joy McKinley Luikart of Aptos, California, Olivia McKinley of Atlanta, Mary K McKinley Morrow (Bob) of Double Oak, Texas, Pati McKinley Olton (Mark) of Woodstock, Colonel James L. McKinley, USAF Ret. (Suzanne) of W. Blocton, Alabama, Jay McKinley (Cameron) of Pelham, Alabama, and Lt Colonel Richard R. McKinley, USAF Ret. of Clermont, Florida; 20 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Sheila Delaney of Edina, Minnesota and Steve Rowland of Bloomington, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Helen Rowland of Edina, brother-in-law, Pat Hedrick of Houston, Texas, and a host of adoring nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Fred Nijem officiating. Mrs. McKinley will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service.

Flowers will be accepted and memorial donations may be given in memory of Mary to the Sacred Heart Building Fund, 300 S. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.

www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.

