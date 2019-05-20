Mary Juanita Haines
October 14, 1941 - May 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Mary Haines, 77, entered into rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Born in San Antonio, Texas on October 14, 1941, Nita was the daughter of the late Claude Noell and Mary Hill Haines. She was preceded in death by her parents, her younger sister, Joan Louise Haines Rath, and her brother, William Michael Haines.
Moving to Memphis between four and five years old with her father's construction job, Mary attended Catholic school for several years and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1956. Following high school, she worked at Shands Teaching Hospital in Gainesville, Florida, and at Baptist Hospital and Barnett Banks, both in Jacksonville, Florida. Mary moved from Jacksonville to Warner Robins in 1977. She also served in the U. S. Naval Reserve from 1973 to 1985, and the Warner Robins Police Department from 1983 until 1990 where she received recognition as a member of the Special Investigations Unit. Mary was a prolific artist; many of her pieces will be seen at visitation for all to choose from.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and longtime friends.
A Rosary will be said on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with visitation following until 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Monsignor Fred Nijem officiating. Mary will be laid to rest in Jacksonville Memory Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mary to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 S. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Juanita Haines
Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2019