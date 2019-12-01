Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary K. Guyer

July 30, 1925 - November 29, 2019

Centerville, GA- Mary K. Guyer, 94, joined her beloved husband, Donald William Guyer, in Heaven, on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Mary was born in Antes Fort, Pennsylvania on July 30, 1925 to the late Lester and Ida Speese. She loved making people feel and look their best and became licensed in cosmetology doing hair before moving to Warner Robins. There, she was a lunchroom manager at Warner Robins Middle School for the Houston County Board of Education for several years before retiring. In Mary's retirement from the Board of Education, she went back to doing hair part-time and later became a very active volunteer with the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Houston Medical Center. Among all of her accomplishments, she was a

Mary also had a passion for baking and was known for her cinnamon rolls; she enjoyed participating in fundraising with bake sales and jewelry for the Pink Ladies. She also left behind numerous special recipes for her family to use in generations to come. Mary's faith in the Lord was an example to be followed by all. She was the oldest living original member of Faith Lutheran Church (since 1966) and was a strong supporter of the youth there. Mary would always donate her BINGO winnings to the church youth and the ASPCA. She was an awesome mother to her children and a mom to all of her kids' friends growing up. Along with being remembered for her true servant's heart, people will always treasure memories of Mary's bubbly and positive personality. She never had a bad word to say about anyone.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott William Guyer.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Phebe Jean Huson (Dennis) of Athens, John Guyer (Linda) of Royston, Georgia, and David Guyer (Pam) of Byron; grandchildren, Rebecca Huson, Molly Huson, Ginny Guyer, Stephen Guyer, Cory Guyer, and Brian Thrasher; and great-grandchildren, Wesley Carver, Harlee Tucker Guyer, and Colton Alexander Lacey.

Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Following the service, Mary will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mary to the Humane Society of Houston County, Inc., P.O. Box 9588, Warner Robins, GA 31095 or to Faith Lutheran Church, 301 N. Pleasant Hill Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31093.

Go to





View the online memorial for Mary K. Guyer





Mary K. GuyerJuly 30, 1925 - November 29, 2019Centerville, GA- Mary K. Guyer, 94, joined her beloved husband, Donald William Guyer, in Heaven, on Friday, November 29, 2019.Mary was born in Antes Fort, Pennsylvania on July 30, 1925 to the late Lester and Ida Speese. She loved making people feel and look their best and became licensed in cosmetology doing hair before moving to Warner Robins. There, she was a lunchroom manager at Warner Robins Middle School for the Houston County Board of Education for several years before retiring. In Mary's retirement from the Board of Education, she went back to doing hair part-time and later became a very active volunteer with the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Houston Medical Center. Among all of her accomplishments, she was a breast cancer survivor and continued to drive herself until she was 91 years old.Mary also had a passion for baking and was known for her cinnamon rolls; she enjoyed participating in fundraising with bake sales and jewelry for the Pink Ladies. She also left behind numerous special recipes for her family to use in generations to come. Mary's faith in the Lord was an example to be followed by all. She was the oldest living original member of Faith Lutheran Church (since 1966) and was a strong supporter of the youth there. Mary would always donate her BINGO winnings to the church youth and the ASPCA. She was an awesome mother to her children and a mom to all of her kids' friends growing up. Along with being remembered for her true servant's heart, people will always treasure memories of Mary's bubbly and positive personality. She never had a bad word to say about anyone.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott William Guyer.Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Phebe Jean Huson (Dennis) of Athens, John Guyer (Linda) of Royston, Georgia, and David Guyer (Pam) of Byron; grandchildren, Rebecca Huson, Molly Huson, Ginny Guyer, Stephen Guyer, Cory Guyer, and Brian Thrasher; and great-grandchildren, Wesley Carver, Harlee Tucker Guyer, and Colton Alexander Lacey.Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Following the service, Mary will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mary to the Humane Society of Houston County, Inc., P.O. Box 9588, Warner Robins, GA 31095 or to Faith Lutheran Church, 301 N. Pleasant Hill Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31093.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close