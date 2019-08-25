Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kate (Gibbs) McArthur. View Sign Service Information Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 (478)-333-3006 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Kate (Gibbs) McArthur

June 2, 1930 - August 22, 2019

Byron, GA- Mary Kate (Gibbs) McArthur born June 2, 1930 in Cherokee County, GA passed to her eternal home on August 22, 2019. She was 89 years old.

Mary Kate, also known as, "Nannie" and "Boss Lady", was born to Amy Lou and Luther Gibbs as one of ten children. She grew up during the great depression to a farming family. She learned as a young child the value of family and hard work.

She was a homemaker in her later years, retired from Cobb County Board of Education and was most notably the "Boss Lady" at Happy Valley Stables. She is and forever will be held closely with the fondest memories by her family, friends and the many others whose lives she touched.

She lived her life to the fullest while passionately serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She selflessly sacrificed every ounce of herself to love Him and others and was truly an example of living out The Great Commission!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill McArthur; siblings: Eloise Gibbs, Margaret Keheley, J.L. Gibbs, Jackie Gibbs, Bob Gibbs, Martha Sanders, Ella Slater and Billy Joe Gibbs; brother and sister-in laws: Maze Keheley, Pat Gibbs, Paul Slater, Walter Campbell and Allen Croft.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Don Cheek (Nita), Ken McArthur (Heather) and Bobbie Mathews (Dennis); grandchildren: Danielle Gray (David), Cody Cheek, Brad McArthur (Micah), Brittney Billy (Mitchell), Kimberly Britt, Zack Wallace (Nicole), Justin Wallace (Anita) and Landon Mathews; great-grandchildren: Andrew Millholland, Avery Millholland, Roslyn Cheek, Braxton McArthur, Bristol Billy, Makenzie Britt, Madison Britt, Makayla Britt, Ashton Wallace, Olivia Wallace and Naomi Wallace; sister: Ann Croft sister-in-law: Jean Gibbs; brother-in-law: Jackie Sanders and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior and immediately following the services.

Her family would like to express the deepest and most heartfelt gratitude to her physician of many years, Dr. Ravi Shekarrappa. We truly believe the Lord used him to give us many years with her that we otherwise would not have had. The family would also like to thank the Heart of Georgia Hospice Team. They were all amazing and the family is eternally grateful for the care and comfort given to her during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Crossroad Bible Church Missionaries Fund, 243 Marshall Mill RD., Fort Valley, GA 31030. Continuing to share the Good News of Jesus Christ is the greatest honor we could give her.

