Mary Kim Willard FreemanMay 16, 1956 - November 14, 2020Macon, Georgia - Mary Kim Willard Freeman,64 passed away comfortably at home November 14th, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving sons and daughter in-law. Preceding Kim in death were her parents, Dean and Mary Willard, of Simpsonville, SC and her poodle Little Bit, whom she loved dearly. Kim is survived by her two sons Andrew Freeman, Statesboro Ga; Jonathan Freeman (Rebecca), Atlanta Ga; her two sisters, Lynne Donehoo(Gary), Fountain Inn SC; and Karin McConnell(Steve), Fountain Inn SC.After graduating from the Greenville Technical College for nursing, Kim began a lifelong career dedicated to the care and service of others, during which she endeared herself to her patients and colleagues alike. Time and time again, she demonstrated a willingness to go above and beyond what was asked of her, and never seeking adulation or recognition. She was such a humble soul. Through her kindness and compassion for others she touched countless lives.She will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to have known her.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her memory to the charity of your choosing.There will be a private memorial service to honor her memory and celebrate her life. The exact time and place have not been determined at this time.