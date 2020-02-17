Mary Knight Sheridan
November 12, 1927 - February 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Mary Knight Sheridan passed away Friday, February 14th. Visitation will take place at Hart's at the Cupola from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at Christ Church Wednesday, February 19th at 2:00PM with the Reverend Cynthia Knapp officiating.
For further information, please visit hartsmort.com.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2020