Mary L. Moore
May 19, 1926 - July 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Mary L. Moore passed away on Friday morning, July 13, 2019, after three (3) days in hospice care. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Stubbs Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Barnes Ferry Rd with Pastor Arthur Hubbard officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17 from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM at Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her loving and devoted daughters, Rose (Ernest "Ronnie") Miller and Alexis Katrina Moore; six (6) grandchildren; and ten (10) great grandchildren.
The family may be contacted at 1459 Long Acre Drive, Macon, GA.
Services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
Published in The Telegraph on July 17, 2019