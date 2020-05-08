Mary L. SandersJanuary 6, 1929 - May 5, 2020Macon, GA- The angels of the Lord came and took Mary's hand on May 5, 2020 and proclaimed servant well done, come home and take your rest at Bolingreen Health & Rehabilitation after a brief illness. Mary was 91 years old. She was the daughter of the late Minnie Mallory.A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bibb Mt. Zion cemetery in Macon, GA. Pastor Paul Kelley will officiate.She was a faithful member of Greater Little Rock Baptist Church where she was the Mother of the Church. She had a love for music and sung in the choir for many years. Her time and energy were spent with the two most important aspects of her life, God and her family.She was preceded in death by her brother, Willie Brown.Ms. Sanders is survived by a niece, Lillian Brooks; nephew, Kenneth (Barbara) Armstrong; first cousin, Lavonia Harper; and a host of other relatives.Services are entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc. of Macon, GA.