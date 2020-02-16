Mary "Maysherry" Latimore Randall
July 12, 1952 - February 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Mary Lattimore Randall (also known as "May Sherry"), passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 due to an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 12:00 Pm at Union Baptist Church (990 Taylor Street Macon GA 31217).
Family Contact: 2455 Bristol Drive Macon GA 31217 of via phone @ 470-728-9607
Funeral services entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home, Macon
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2020