Mary Laverne Smith-Dykes
Lizella, GA- Funeral services for Mary Laverne Smith-Dykes will be held 3 PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 900 Wesley Chapel Road, Ft. Valley. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Pastor John Beck will officiate. Ms. Dykes, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughters, Liz Gay and Sue Trotter.
Survivors include a daughter, Billie Jo Lewis; one son, Ricky Smith; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 16, 2019