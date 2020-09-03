1/1
Mary Lee Adams
1940 - 2020
Mary Lee Adams
December 27, 1940 - August 31, 2020
Macon, Georgia- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Mary Lee Adams. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Good Samaritan Society Cemetery located at 3268 Avondale Mill Road, Macon, GA. 31216. She leaves to cherish her memories five loving children, Ralph Adams,Jr., Enga Scott, Dane Adams, Dwayne (Michelle) Adams & Cedric Adams and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers the family request all tributes in Mary's memory be made to Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Good Samaritan Society Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
