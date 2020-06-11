Mary Lee Reeves
October 16, 1948 - June 6, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Roberta GA.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Mary Lee Reeves
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.