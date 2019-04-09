Mary Lee Ward Smith
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Mary Lee Ward Smith will be held 1 PM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Stevie Ward will officiate. Interment services will follow in Cherry BlossomCemetery. Ms. Smith, 75, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Survivors include: three children, Mary (Robert) Ketchup, Haywood Smith, III, and Gloria (Timothy) Davison; five sisters: three brothers; sixteen grandchildren; fifty-three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 4580 Elkan Ave.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2019