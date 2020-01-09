Mary Lizzie Braddy
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Mary Lizzie Braddy will be held 2 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor Reginald D. May will officiate. Interment services will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Braddy, 72, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Survivors include her husband Rafus Braddy; four sons; two daughters; and other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 5790 Bloomfield Road.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020