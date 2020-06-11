Mary Lizzie Hill-Walls
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lizzie Hill-Walls
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Mary Lizzie Hill-Walls will be held 12 Noon Friday, June 12, 2020 at Stone Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Kelvin Washington will officiate and Rev. Dexter Jordan will serve as Eulogist. Mrs. Hill, 87, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Survivors includes her children, Althea W. (Vernart) Jenkins, Sheila E. (Jimmy) Fitzpatrick and Jean Spikes; sister, Louise Wilson; two brothers, George Hill, Sr. and Clarence (Kathy) Hill, Sr.; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mary Lizzie Hill-Walls


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Stone Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved