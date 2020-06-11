Mary Lizzie Hill-WallsMacon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Mary Lizzie Hill-Walls will be held 12 Noon Friday, June 12, 2020 at Stone Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Kelvin Washington will officiate and Rev. Dexter Jordan will serve as Eulogist. Mrs. Hill, 87, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.Survivors includes her children, Althea W. (Vernart) Jenkins, Sheila E. (Jimmy) Fitzpatrick and Jean Spikes; sister, Louise Wilson; two brothers, George Hill, Sr. and Clarence (Kathy) Hill, Sr.; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.