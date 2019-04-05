Mary Lizzie Ware Marcus
|
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Mary Lizzie Marcus will be held 2 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Larry Marcus will officiate. Interment services will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Dry Branch. Ms. Marcus, 84, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road, Macon.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2019