Mary Lober Donaldson
June 1, 1944 - May 26, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Mary Lober Donaldson, 75, of Macon, passed away peacefully at her home, with her family by her side on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Donaldson was born on June 1, 1944 in Macon to the late William and Mary Lober. She was a wonderful homemaker, devoting her life to raising her children whom were her world. She was an active member of Bellevue Baptist Church, where she was involved with the Becomer's Sunday School Class and the Joyful Servants Baptist Womens Group.
Mrs. Donaldson was preceded in death by her parents as well as her grandson; Logan Murphy.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband; Tommie Donaldson. Children; Chris Donaldson, Debbie Hodges (Tripp), Penny Murphy (Rich). Grandchildren; Emma Hodges, Allie Hodges, Sophie Murphy, and Sean Murphy. Siblings; Delpha Horne(Ray), Billy Lober (Becky), Tony Lober.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations please be made in Mary's honor to Bellevue Baptist Church Building Fund, 5925 Price Rd, Macon, Ga 31220.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.