Mary Lou Stephens
|
February 22, 1959 - March 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Homegoing Services for Mary Lou will be today, April 3, 2019 at 12 Noon at St. Peters Baptist Church with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by a very devoted aunt, Earnestine Center.
Funeral Services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
Glover Memorial Mortuary Inc.
3241 Houston Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 781-8122
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019