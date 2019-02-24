Mary Louise Curry McBride (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Shirley so sorry to hear of your loss. Praying for you and..."
    - Gloria Flowers
  • "My sincere condolences to the family. Gods promises I will..."
    - Bernice w
  • "May God our Father comfort your hearts and make you firm..."
  • "Our Deepest Condolences To The Family! Mary truly will be..."
    - JC & Nadine Rose

Mary Louise Curry McBride
May 2, 1942 - February 19, 2019
Macon, GA- Homegoing Services for Mary L. Curry McBride will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church with interment at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA.
She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Verge McBride; one son, David McBride; three sisters, Gwendolyn (Joseph) Strong, Bernice (Michael) Hunt and Shirley Sherman; three brothers, Bernard (Ida Mae) Curry, Victor Curry and Preston (Lisa) Curry; a host of nieces and nephews.
Family can be contacted at 1088 Sparkle Avenue.
Funeral services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.


View the online memorial for Mary Louise Curry McBride
Funeral Home
Glover Memorial Mortuary Inc.
3241 Houston Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 781-8122
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.