Mary Louise Curry McBride
May 2, 1942 - February 19, 2019
Macon, GA- Homegoing Services for Mary L. Curry McBride will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church with interment at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA.
She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Verge McBride; one son, David McBride; three sisters, Gwendolyn (Joseph) Strong, Bernice (Michael) Hunt and Shirley Sherman; three brothers, Bernard (Ida Mae) Curry, Victor Curry and Preston (Lisa) Curry; a host of nieces and nephews.
Family can be contacted at 1088 Sparkle Avenue.
Funeral services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
View the online memorial for Mary Louise Curry McBride
Glover Memorial Mortuary Inc.
3241 Houston Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 781-8122
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2019