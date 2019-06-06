Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM The Assembly. Afterwards Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise (Sugg) Grantham

July 1, 1941 - June 4, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- Mary Grantham, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Born in Paris, Texas, Mary was the daughter of the late Ernest LaVelle and Robbie Jo McKnight Sugg. Mary grew up in Grand Prairie and attended Grand Prairie High School. During her senior year, she moved to Waxahachie, Texas. It was at Southwestern Assemblies of God College, Mary finished high school, completed her Associate's Degree and met the love of her life, Glynn Grantham. They married on December 16, 1962. After praying for the Lord's direction, they moved to Thomasville, Georgia, where Glynn accepted his first pastoral position and began a family. Mary later earned her Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education from Columbus College. In 1979, the Granthams settled in Warner Robins, where Mary continued her career in education at Russell Elementary. She started as a 3rd grade teacher and later taught Kindergarten because of her unique ability to teach young children how to read.

A woman of unfailing faith, Mary was a vital ministry partner to her husband throughout his career, 28 years of which were spent as lead pastor of First Assembly of God. An extremely gifted musician, she became the director of music and of the choir. Mary enjoyed teaching Sunday School and leading The Women's Ministries. She never met a stranger and everyone who knew her, loved her. Mary loved speaking positive affirmations into people's lives. At church, she could always be found greeting people as they came in and wishing them well as they left. She had a servant's heart and loved visiting with people. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family, all of whom she loved so dearly.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings; Terry Lee Sugg, Gary Ray Sugg; in-laws, John Wesley (Janie Lee Brantley) Grantham; son-in-law, Don Charles Crews; and nephew, Christopher Michael Moore.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband, Glynn Dale Grantham; children, Cynthia Davis (Greg) of Kathleen, Georgia; Wesley Grantham (Cindy) of Hayti, South Dakota; Marquita Crews of Warner Robins; David Grantham (Mandy) of South Dakota; grandchildren, Benjamin and Darlyn of Georgia; Brody, Ryder, Chloe, and Nash of South Dakota; Jared Crews (Taylor) of Florida; Hayley and Micah of Georgia; Watson, Wesley, and Brantley Rose of South Dakota; great grandson, Ezekiel Crews of Florida; siblings, Ernie Sugg (Linda), Melba Jennings (Steve), Doris Buchanan (Leroy), Billy Sugg (Shirley), Edward Sugg, Janell Franklin (Travis); Markeita Moore (Larry), Johnnie Sugg, Gerald Sugg; brother-in-law, Lance Grantham (Frances); sister-in-law, Linda Carpenter; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at The Assembly. Afterwards, Mrs. Grantham will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Mary Grantham to Central Georgia at 886 Mulberry St., Macon, Georgia 31201.

