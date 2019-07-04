Mary Louise Jackson Cole
November 26, 1948 - July 2, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Mary Louise Jackson Cole. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Pastor Leon Ward Jr. will officiate. Pastor Dennis Tompkins will perform as the eulogist. She leaves to cherish her memories two loving and devoted daughters; Cynthia "Carlton" Hughes and Cheryl "Tony" Jackson, grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Family may be contacted at 113 Graystone Circle Macon, GA. 31211. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 4, 2019