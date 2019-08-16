Mary Lucille Bedenbaugh
Dec. 25, 1934 - Aug. 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Mary Lucille Hencley Bedenbaugh, 84, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Minister Rob Robinson will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m.
Born in Juliette, Georgia she was the daughter of the late James Thomas Hencley Sr. and Alma Louise Holloway Hencley. Mrs. Bedendaugh was the widow of George Emory Bedenbaugh. She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker. Mrs Bedenbaugh was preceded in death by a grandchild and a great grandchild.
She is survived by her children, Julie Carroll(Mark), Betty Ogden(Mike) and Ronald Bedenbaugh(Traci). Brother, Franklin Hencley and sister, Nellie Fleming. Four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2019