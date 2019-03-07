Mary Lue White Hill
July 9, 1928 - February 26, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Services for Mary "Sis" Lue White Hill, 90, are 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, with interment at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens. Mary leaves to cherish her memories: a loving son, Nathaniel White; daughter, Helen Hill-Gabelli; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Davis and Nettie P. Howard; a brother, Mose Shine, Jr.; and other relatives. The family can be contacted at 302 Vienna Circle; Fort Valley, GA. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019