Mary Lynch Hardin
April 23, 1940 - April 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Mary Hardin went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The family will be having a private graveside service on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Steve Sawyer will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harvest Cathedral, 2254 Rocky Creek Rd., Macon, Georgia 31206.
Mary was born in Winder, Georgia to the late C.B. Lynch and Lillie Bell Shed Lynch. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bill Hardin; sisters, Jeanette Lynch and Sara Bargie; and grandson, James Michael Sawyer.
Mary moved to Macon in 1958 and cofounded Dixie Sewing Center and Bill Hardin Music. She is a charter member of Harvest Cathedral. Mary served in many leadership positions throughout her life such as Red Cross, PTA, Sunday School, and church pianist. She was a big supporter of pastors and missionaries around the world and often opened her home to them. Mary was a mentor to many and a friend to all. Her bright smile, silly personality, and sense of style lit up a room. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Debbie Hardin Sawyer (Steve), Donna Hardin Vasquez (John) of Macon; her beloved grandchildren, Riley Vasquez, Rachel Sawyer Layman (Ryan), Aaron Sawyer, Randi Vasquez Khataei (David), Jonathan Sawyer, Regan Vasquez, Heather Holliday (Matt); great grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob, and Elizabeth Holliday; sisters, Marti Smith (Jerry), Jane Matthews, Lucy Smith (Ken); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please visit maconmp.com to express your condolences or share memories with the family.
Macon Memorial Park has charge of arrangements
View the online memorial for Mary Lynch Hardin
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2020