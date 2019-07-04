Guest Book View Sign Service Information Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth 86 W. Main St. Forsyth , GA 31029 (478)-994-4266 Service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 95 West Morse Street Forsyth , GA View Map Visitation Following Services First Baptist Church 95 West Morse Street Forsyth , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lynda Stevenson Pitts

September 26, 1935 - July 2, 2019

Forsyth, GA- Mary Lynda Stevenson Pitts passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Lincoln County, Georgia on September 26, the middle daughter of Lois Drinkard and Newton Hamlyn Stevenson. She was graduated from Lincolnton High School where she was voted Homecoming Queen. She furthered her education at Draughn's Business College in Augusta. In 1957, she married the love of her life, Dan Pitts, and when her husband became the Head Coach at Mary Persons High School in 1959, the couple moved their young family to Forsyth.

Mrs. Pitts began her career working for county agent Henry J. Self at the Monroe County Extension Service. She continued her career as assistant to the Honorable Hugh D. Sosebee, Sr. until his retirement as Senior Judge of the Flint Judicial Circuit. She later began a long career with State Farm, first working with John T. Baker and then helping to establish the agencies of Steve Osborne and Isabelle Waldrep Tanner. Her genuineness and loving nature were evident in her business and personal life.

Mrs. Pitts was a longtime member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed her many friends and monthly meetings with The Birthday Girls. She was a member of the Mary Persons Touchdown Club and was awarded the Twelfth Man Award for her support of the team. It was said that she never once second-guessed the coaches. She could always be found on Friday nights cheering her beloved Bulldogs on at Dan Pitts Stadium. She enjoyed watching her family participate in any sport they loved. During the last year of her life, "Mena" attended every one of her great-grandsons' games.

Mrs. Pitts is survived by her husband of 62 years, Arthur Dan Pitts; her daughters Carolann Pitts Evans (Deck) and Penny Pitts Mitchell (Bob); her grandchildren, Anni Evans Horne (Derek), Carl Patrick Burbette, Jr. (Sara), and Daniel Pitts Burdette (Chelsea); and her great-grandsons, Andrew Pitts Horne and Brantley Vinson Horne; sisters Barbara Stevenson

Services will be held Friday, July 5 at First Baptist Church at 11:00. The Reverend Hambric Brooks will officiate. Visitation will follow the service at the church. Burial will be private in Forsyth City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to First Baptist Church, 95 West Morse Street, Forsyth, GA 31029 or Forsyth United Methodist Church, PO Box 108, Forsyth, GA 30129.

Family may be contacted at the residence of Penny and Bob Mitchell, 85 Mornside Drive.

Smith of Macon and Carolyn Stevenson Link (Bradey) of Cayce, SC; sisters-in-law, Gail Pitts Guillebeau and Ann Pitts Owens both of Augusta; many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog "Rags".

