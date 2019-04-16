Mary Margaret "Margie" Collins
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret "Margie" Collins.
December 17, 1929 - April 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Mary Margaret "Margie" Collins, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, April 14, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Dr. Morgan Kerr officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends Tuesday night from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of charitable donations, flowers are appreciated, as Margie loved to work in her flower gardens.
Margie was born in Macon, Georgia, to the late Jewell Mae Bates and was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lafayette Collins. She was retired from Boeing and an active member of Pine Forest Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Ernest (Carolyn) Collins, Barry (Barbara) Collins and Judy (Jackie) DeFore; eight grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Margaret "Margie" Collins
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2019