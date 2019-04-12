Mary "Lou" Meyer
November 15, 1929 - April 9, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Mary "Lou" Meyer, 89, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. A funeral service for Ms. Meyer will be held, Monday, April 15, 2019, 11:00AM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at 10:30AM, thirty minutes prior to the service. Reverend Andy Pickens will officiate.
Lou was born November 15, 1929 in Peshtigo, Wisconsin to the late Earl Charles Meyer and Yrsa Marie Smith Meyer. She was an administrative assistant for a nursing home. Lou was a member of the Baptist Faith and loved to paint and crochet. Many of her crochet projects were sent to soldiers overseas and to infants born prematurely in the form of hats, blankets, and sweaters. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister who will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Helen (Paul) Garon and Alice (Max) Shrader; brother, Earl (Joyce) Meyer; and most recently her daughter, Judith Ann Shields.
Lou's memory will be cherished by her daughters, Susan Dillenburg (Mark) of Wisconsin and Linda Brabham (Gene) of Ivey, GA; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and one sister, Nancy Boudreau of Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2019