Mary Montford HammondsApril 13, 1946 - October 9, 2020Macon , GA- Mary Montford Hammonds, child of John Sandy & Elnora Howard Montford passed away on October 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by 6 brothers & 3 sisters.Ms. Hammonds retired from the State of Georgia as a Social Worker with 31 years of service.She resided in Covington GA for 40 years and returned to Macon in 2010. While in Covington , she was an active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Upon her return back to Macon GA, she reunited with her childhood church; New Piney Grove Baptist Church.Survivors include two daughters; Monica S. (Archie) Williams of Warner Robins GA, Nolita Salter (Nate) Jacoubusee of Mesa, AZ, grandchildren; Erica Williams & Christopher Williams of Warner Robins GA, Latonia Hammonds of Logansville GA, three sisters; Alvesta Brown Of Macon GA, Bernice Mosley of Jackson GA, Gladys Campbell of Jacksonville FLA, daughter-in-law; Vickie Hammonds, grandson; Dylan (Karyn) Sears, great grandson; Rhonin Sears all of Snellville GA, a stepson; Raymond (Nadine) Hammonds of Monroe GA, three sisters-in-law; Beatrice & Paralee Montford of Macon GA & Gladys Montford of Jacksonville FLA, a traveling companion & friend; Leon Edward Lynn of Danville GA and a host of nieces, nephews & longtime friends.Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.