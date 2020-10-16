1/1
Mary Montford Hammonds
1946 - 2020
April 13, 1946 - October 9, 2020
Macon , GA- Mary Montford Hammonds, child of John Sandy & Elnora Howard Montford passed away on October 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by 6 brothers & 3 sisters.
Ms. Hammonds retired from the State of Georgia as a Social Worker with 31 years of service.
She resided in Covington GA for 40 years and returned to Macon in 2010. While in Covington , she was an active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Upon her return back to Macon GA, she reunited with her childhood church; New Piney Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters; Monica S. (Archie) Williams of Warner Robins GA, Nolita Salter (Nate) Jacoubusee of Mesa, AZ, grandchildren; Erica Williams & Christopher Williams of Warner Robins GA, Latonia Hammonds of Logansville GA, three sisters; Alvesta Brown Of Macon GA, Bernice Mosley of Jackson GA, Gladys Campbell of Jacksonville FLA, daughter-in-law; Vickie Hammonds, grandson; Dylan (Karyn) Sears, great grandson; Rhonin Sears all of Snellville GA, a stepson; Raymond (Nadine) Hammonds of Monroe GA, three sisters-in-law; Beatrice & Paralee Montford of Macon GA & Gladys Montford of Jacksonville FLA, a traveling companion & friend; Leon Edward Lynn of Danville GA and a host of nieces, nephews & longtime friends.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Mary Montford Hammonds


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 15, 2020
It was a pleasure to have spent a short period of time with Ms. Mary Hammonds as a friend of Latonia Hammonds I was able to experience such great and positive energy during conversation while in her presence. My deepest sympathy to the family, My prayers for your family will be that everyone be of good courage, God knows best.
Michael A Walters
Friend
October 15, 2020
I am so blessed to have had Grandma Mary in my life. There are so many fond memories that I will always cherish. Although, Grandma will be greatly missed. Her love, laughter, cooking, traveling stories and kind gestures live on through all of us. ~ Peace & Blessings ~ LOVE YOU Grandma! Dearest Latonia
Vee L. Hammonds
Grandchild
October 15, 2020
Mrs. Hammonds was my Civic teacher in high school. She was a wonderful teacher. She always expected the best from her students. She also made learning fun.
Ruth Banks
Student
October 15, 2020
May the memories and love shared and cherish live close to your heart as family and friends grief in this time of such great loss of Mary
And may the "God of all comfort" see you through your grief
With my deepest sympathy
Penny
Neighbor
