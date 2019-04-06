Mary Moore
May 9, 1947 - April 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Annie "Mary" Radford Moore, 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, April 5, 2019. Graveside services will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00pm in Avondale Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm until the service at the church.
Mary was born in Bibb County, Georgia to the late Lonza and Gladys Paige Radford and was preceded in death by her siblings, David Radford, Lonza Radford, Joe Radford, Jimmy Radford and Lynette Radford. She was a school bus driver and receiving clerk with the Bibb County Board of Education. Mary was a member of Avondale Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, George Moore; children, DeLinne Moore (Johnny Smith) and Greg Moore (Honey Lynn); grandchildren, Morgan Cronhiem (Ben) and Caleb Carr; and sister, Betty Harrison.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 788-3778
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 6, 2019