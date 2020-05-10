Mary Nell Floyd Turner
October 5, 1936 - May 9, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Mary Nell Floyd Turner, 83, of Lizella, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Mary was born on October 5, 1936, in Cochran, Georgia. She worked 34 years with J.C. Penny as foundation's manager. In her free time, Mary enjoyed cooking shows and working in the yard. Grammie, enjoyed her family and grandchildren more than anything.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. Floyd and Francis Floyd; sisters, Mildred Hartley and Betty Holliday; and brothers, W.R. Floyd and Junior Flugo Floyd.
Left to cherish "Shugs" memory is her husband of 64 years, James "Bobby" Turner; children, Jimmy Turner (Mary), Pam Spinks (Mike), Darryl Turner (Jan), and Missy Williams (Clay); grandchildren, Justin Turner, Jason Spinks, Matthew Spinks, Dewayne Spinks (Sara), Jesse Turner (Laura), and Kaitlin Turner; great-grandchildren, Jackson Turner, Macy Spinks, Devon Spinks, Harlan Turner, and Jaxon Passmore; sister, Dorothy Gillis (Wayne); brothers, John Lee Floyd (Lula) and Dennis Floyd; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.