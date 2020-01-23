Mary Pass Gourley
August 19, 1936 - December 26, 2019
Macon, GA- (Mary) Joyce Pass Gourley, age 83, passed away peacefully on Dec 26th, 2019 in Macon, GA, where she lived with her sister. Originally from Lawrenceville, GA, she married Frank A Gourley, Jr. in 1967 and lived most of her life in Raleigh, NC. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rudolf and Mary Pass, and her brother, Lloyd Pass. She is survived by her sister, Jane Moore; daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Read; son, Austin Gourley; grandchildren, Devyn Read and wife Emily, Brody Read, and Kelsea Read; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service and scattering of ashes, officiated by Rev. Dr. Nancy E Petty, will be held on Jan 25th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC.
View the online memorial for Mary Pass Gourley
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020