Mary Penn Murrell
May 3, 1927 - January 7, 2020
Macon, GA- Mary Penn Murrell, 92, of Macon, died Tuesday, January 7, 2019.
All services are private. Mrs. Murrell's interment will be at Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery, Woodville, GA.
Mrs. Murrell was the widow of Harvell Diamont "Johnny" Murrell, and the daughter of the late Robert Durham and Mae Kimbrough Durham. She was an LPN graduate of the nursing program at the Medical Center of Central Georgia. She was a former member and Sunday School teacher at West Highland Baptist Church.
Mrs. Murrell is survived by several friends including Sarah Simmons, Mattie Mitchell, Alice Joyce, and Wynelle Ryle.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 15, 2020