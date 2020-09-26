Mary Poss Allen
Vienna, GA- Mary Poss Allen, 82, of Vienna, died Wednesday at her residence.
Born in Byromville, she was the daughter of the late Huey Clifford Poss and Mary Suggs Poss. She was a 1956 graduate of Vienna High School and attended Mercer University. In 1959, she married Wayne Allen and they moved to Warner Robins in 1959, where they lived for many years. During her time there, she was very active in her community and especially the WRHS Touchdown Club. Mary served as office manager for Dr. Ken Rayner for 10 years and was the public housing manager for the Warner Robins Housing Authority for 20 years. After returning home to Dooly County in retirement, the couple settled in the Drayton community. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church.
survivors: husband, Wayne Allen; sons, Kenny Allen (Lynn) and Darel Allen;
sisters and brothers-in-law, Yvonne Musselwhite (Bobby), Janell Posey, Ruth Rea, Christel Ensley and Marvin Allen (Shirley); grandchildren, Blake Allen (Haley), Keely Allen, Keaton Allen, Davey Allen and Jacob Allen; great grandchild, Haley Holder Allen; special friend and caregiver, Donna Law.
Memorial services will be at 3 PM Sunday at Riverview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Riverview Baptist Church, 1021 River Road, Vienna, Georgia 31092.
