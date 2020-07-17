Mary RiceMacon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Mary Rice will be held 12 Noon Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. will officiate. Mrs. Rice, 94, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.Survivors includes her daughter, Sharon (Donald) Crawford, Sr.; three brothers, James Solomon, Robert Solomon and David Solomon; two grandchildren, Andre (Angela) Anderson and Donald (LaShonda) Crawford, Jr.; six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4 PM until 6 PM.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.