Macon, GA- Funeral services for Mary Rumph will be held 1PM Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church. Pastor Jamie Colts, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Rumph, 77, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Survivors includes her husband, Jerry G. Rumph, Sr.; two children, Min. Jerry G. Rumph, Jr. and Christa Rumph; two sisters; five grandchildren, Samaria Rumph, Jacory Marcus, Jhana Rumph, Cedric Jackson and Jordan Rumph; two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 2, 2019