Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52 Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rumph family home Marshallville , GA View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Marshallville United Methodist Church Marshallville , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Rumph

MARSHALLVILLE, GA- Mary Juliet Lindley Rumph, 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A faithful servant of Jesus Christ, the family celebrates her passing and the fulfillment of God's promises for her as she joins her Lord and Savior and is reunited with those Saints who went before her.

Mary was born in Olympia, Washington to the late Corine Gray Lindley and the late William Ziba Lindley. She grew up in Panama City, Florida, and graduated from Bay County High School where her mother was a long time and beloved Latin teacher. She attended Wesleyan College and graduated with a degree in music in 1963.

Mary was a very active and long-time member of Marshallville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, played the organ, sang in the choir, and helped lead Vacation Bible School. She was active in her community through many Bible studies, the Marshallville Garden Club, and the American Camellia Society.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of nearly 48 years, Wilbur C. Rumph, and her sister, Jeanne Gray Lindley Rives of Macon. She is survived by her four sons, Samuel C. Rumph, III (Donna) of Macon, Wilbur C. Rumph, Jr. (Shana) of Perry, Malcolm J. Rumph of Alexandria, VA, and Lewis A. Rumph, III of Marshallville; six grandchildren, Julia Grayson Rumph, Samuel Conrad Rumph, IV, Wilbur Culpepper Rumph, III, Benning Samuel Rumph, Winston Delos Rumph, and Alice Corine Rumph; her brother Malcolm Gray Lindley of Macon; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Rumph family home in Marshallville, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Marshallville United Methodist Church in Marshallville, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., graveside to follow behind the church immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to a ministry or charity of interest. Several that Mary and Wilbur supported for years include the Methodist Children's Home in Macon, , , Smile Train, and the .

Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at





View the online memorial for Mary Rumph





Mary RumphMARSHALLVILLE, GA- Mary Juliet Lindley Rumph, 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A faithful servant of Jesus Christ, the family celebrates her passing and the fulfillment of God's promises for her as she joins her Lord and Savior and is reunited with those Saints who went before her.Mary was born in Olympia, Washington to the late Corine Gray Lindley and the late William Ziba Lindley. She grew up in Panama City, Florida, and graduated from Bay County High School where her mother was a long time and beloved Latin teacher. She attended Wesleyan College and graduated with a degree in music in 1963.Mary was a very active and long-time member of Marshallville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, played the organ, sang in the choir, and helped lead Vacation Bible School. She was active in her community through many Bible studies, the Marshallville Garden Club, and the American Camellia Society.Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of nearly 48 years, Wilbur C. Rumph, and her sister, Jeanne Gray Lindley Rives of Macon. She is survived by her four sons, Samuel C. Rumph, III (Donna) of Macon, Wilbur C. Rumph, Jr. (Shana) of Perry, Malcolm J. Rumph of Alexandria, VA, and Lewis A. Rumph, III of Marshallville; six grandchildren, Julia Grayson Rumph, Samuel Conrad Rumph, IV, Wilbur Culpepper Rumph, III, Benning Samuel Rumph, Winston Delos Rumph, and Alice Corine Rumph; her brother Malcolm Gray Lindley of Macon; and a number of nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at the Rumph family home in Marshallville, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Marshallville United Methodist Church in Marshallville, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., graveside to follow behind the church immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to a ministry or charity of interest. Several that Mary and Wilbur supported for years include the Methodist Children's Home in Macon, , , Smile Train, and the .Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com . Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close