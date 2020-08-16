Mary Smith09/28/1933 - 08/12/2020Sevierville, TN- Mary Carter Smith went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Stanley Funeral Home at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in the Richard N. Stanley Memorial Chapel, with internment to follow at Piney Mount United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. David Miller will officiate.Mrs. Smith is survived by her sons, Freddie Smith (Carol), Dublin, GA, Kirk Smith, Centerville, GA, and daughter, Lisa Smith, Sevierville, TN; brothers, Johnnie "Pat" Carter, Thomson, GA, Russell Carter (Anita), Englewood, CO and sister, Judy Carter Smith (John), Cochran, GA; grandchildren, Crissi Smith, Christopher Pittman, Adam Favors, Michael Favors and many beloved nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1:45 pm – 2:45 pm. Social Distancing guidelines will be in effect, and seating capacity will be limited as we are following the guidelines of the local health district and the CDC.Flowers are accepted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Television Ministry or Scholarship Fund, 205 N. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093 or the First United Methodist Church, 214 Cedar St., Sevierville, TN 37862.Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory /Wrightsville Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements.