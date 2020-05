Mary "Cusie" Susan Chichester BunchJanuary 14, 1940 - May 13, 2020Saint James, NC- Cusie, as she was known since childhood, died tranquilly Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home in Saint James, North Carolina after having suffered a stroke. Considering the coronavirus precautions, there will be no immediate memorial gathering. There will be a reception at Hart's Mortuary to remember her life following the interment at a date to be announced. The family suggests donations in her name be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422, or the Rotary Foundation of Southport, Inc., P.O. Box 11111, Southport, NC 28461.Born January 14, 1940, Cusie and her husband of fifty-nine years, Andy Bunch of Macon, moved to Saint James from Chapel Hill, North Carolina in 2013. While there, she built a successful career over twenty-eight years as a real estate broker.Prior to settling in Chapel Hill, Cusie was the loyal, steadfast Navy wife, supporting Andy's professional career, which spanned the Cold War with the Soviet Union. She raised their two children, Hal and Beth, largely single handed, over the course of many lengthy submarine deployments. Her leadership as a seasoned officer's wife provided comfort to the younger families for a multitude of ordeals during those years of forced separation.As Andy's career advanced, Cusie's generous volunteering followed suit. From Cub Scout Den Mother in Washington, Girl Scout Troop Leader, grammar school playground coordinator and librarian in California, she became the initial Family Ombudsman of the U.S. Navy Submarine Base, New London, Connecticut in 1979, then Secretary of the University of North Carolina Women's Club and President of the Chapel Hill chapter of Altrusa International.Cusie will be remembered as the devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother she always was, a constant source of good cheer and sage counsel. She will be laid to rest in the family cemetery near Macon, where she was raised by her parents, Helon and Jeannette Chichester before attending the University of Georgia and being named "Sweetheart" of Andy's fraternity in 1960.Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.